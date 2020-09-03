National

Short-lived riot at southeast Qld prison

By AAP Newswire

Two people have been taken to hospital after another disturbance at a Queensland prison overnight.

Prisoners at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre, southwest of Brisbane, lit fires and smashed windows on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to the prison about 9pm after four cells were damaged in a short-lived riot.

Two officers were taken to hospital after a suspected reaction to fire extinguisher chemicals, Queensland Corrective Services says.

They have both been released with a clean bill of health.

The short-lived riot follows unrest at the Arthur Gorrie Correction Centre on Monday, when inmates lit fires, flooded cells and smashed CCTV cameras.

Commissioner Peter Martin blamed that flare-up on a coronavirus lockdown which has confined thousands of prisoners in their cells.

The facility's 1060 prisoners have been in lockdown since August 26 with another 6000 inmates from the central coast to southeast Queensland confined to their cells.

Mr Martin had warned more rioting was likely due to disruptions in staffing and fears of another cluster in the close-quarters of a prison environment.

