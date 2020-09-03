National

Shooters donate $230,000 to Katters in Qld

By AAP Newswire

KAP - AAP

Shooting groups have given almost $250,000 to Katter's Australian Party while political donations to the Liberal National Party have almost doubled those to Labor in the past month in Queensland.

Queensland Electoral Commission data shows that the KAP received $130,000 from the state branch of Sporting Shooters Association of Australia and $100,000 from the Shooters Union Qld on August 28.

Shooting groups and companies have now donated close to $500,000 to the party since November 2017.

The KAP has long campaigned for relaxing gun controls in the state with the party criticising the Palaszczuk government's move to tight controls over controversial Adler lever-action shotgun in 2017.

The amount of donations to Queensland Labor in the month to September 2 totalled $415,031, which was well below the Liberal National Party with $771,296.

More than half of those donations were made to the LNP in the last two weeks with the biggest contributions coming from private companies and businessmen.

Roy Gripske & Sons made the largest donation of $27,500.00 on August 27 while Plymouth Pty Ltd gave $20,000 three days earlier.

Business man Jarrod Sierocki gave $18,000.00 on August 27, while Ron Wanless donated $10,000 on August 19.

Meanwhile, donations to Labor from unions and companies have been more subdued following the Construction, Forestry, Mining, Maritime and Energy Union's public split with the Left faction of the party last month.

The CFMEU announced on August 26 that they wouldn't campaign for the government at the upcoming state election and would withhold donations to Labor, which are reportedly worth up to $500,000.

The following day another union affiliated with Labor's Left faction, United Voice, stepped in with $36,498.00 on August 27.

The Communications, Electrical, Electronic, Energy, Information, Postal, Plumbing and Allied Services Union of Australia (CEPU) also gave the party $30,000.00 on August 17.

Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31.

