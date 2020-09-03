National

Vic may endure masks, curfew past lockdown

By AAP Newswire

DANIEL ANDREWS COVID-19 PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton admits mandatory masks and Melbourne's nightly curfew could remain in place even when rules are rolled back.

Mr Sutton has flagged masks could remain mandatory in Melbourne and regional Victoria beyond the scheduled end of lockdown on September 13.

"I think we'll see masks for the next month in one form or another," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"It may not be all settings at all times."

Melbourne's 8pm to 5am curfew could also remain in place under the easing of restrictions.

"Everything's on the table," Professor Sutton said.

"It'll be a consideration to continue (curfew)."

The public is still none the wiser on when coronavirus lockdown rules will end ahead of Premier Daniel Andrews unveiling separate roadmaps for Melbourne and regional Victoria on Sunday.

The state government extended its state of disaster on Wednesday, bringing it into line with the state of emergency.

Mr Andrews warned people not to read too much into the extension.

"That doesn't necessarily mean that either the state of emergency or the state of disaster will automatically come off on the 13th," he said.

The disaster declaration allows the government to enforce the nightly curfew and a ban on residents travelling more than five kilometres from their homes.

Authorities remain concerned about stubborn daily case numbers, with Mr Sutton worried only about half of people with virus symptoms are getting tested.

Victoria recorded six more deaths and 90 coronavirus cases on Wednesday - a slight spike on Tuesday's 70.

The premier maintains numbers remain too high despite Victoria's seven-day new case average falling below 100 for the first time since early July.

The latest deaths took the state toll to 576 and the national figure to 663.

It comes as a new Australian National University poll showed attention to physical distancing rules is down across Australia, including in Victoria.

Victoria's lower house will rubber-stamp a six-month extension to state of emergency powers on Thursday after the bill narrowly passed through the upper house in a marathon sitting.

Latest articles

World

French Charlie Hebdo attack trial starts

Alleged accomplices of the gunmen who attacked the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015 have gone on trial in Paris.

AAP Newswire
World

Navalny poisoned with Novichok: Germany

A toxicology test on Alexei Navalny has found “unequivocal” evidence of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group, the German government says.

AAP Newswire
World

UK, EU negotiators have useful review: UK

The UK and the EU still have “major difficulties” to overcome to make progress in Brexit talks, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire