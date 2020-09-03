Vic curfew could end September 28: report

The Victorian government could lift a nightly curfew on Melbourne at the end of this month, according to a leaked draft of a purported two-stage plan to ease the state out of its coronavirus lockdown.

The document, published on Thursday by the Herald Sun, signals that from September 14, a range of small concessions could be made for metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

These include allowing libraries to open and expanding the time for exercise outside the home to two hours a day, from one hour now.

Two people or a household will be able to meet outdoors for social interaction and single persons or single-parent households will be allowed to have a visitor to their home.

Then, from September 28, the current 8pm to 5am curfew in Melbourne could be lifted and the phased return of primary and secondary students to schools begin, according to the draft.

Up to five people, including children, from up to two households will be allowed to meet outdoors for social interaction, the Herald Sun cited the draft as saying.

Permits will no longer be required for childcare and in-home childminding.

Outdoor personal training will be allowed for up to two people per trainer and outdoor pools will open for exercise for up to 20 people at a time.

Premier Daniel Andrews is preparing to announce the government's plan for a pathway out of the current lockdown on Sunday, when he releases separate roadmaps for Melbourne and regional Victoria which are under stage four and stage three restrictions, respectively.

He's also expected to include detail on what will happen to the retail and hospitality sectors in Melbourne, which have been shut down for weeks.

Federal Treasurer and Victorian MP Josh Frydenberg on Thursday played down the contents of the leaked document, saying "I will wait for the final plan from the premier on Sunday".

On Wednesday, Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned the need for mandatory mask-wearing could remain in Melbourne and regional Victoria beyond the scheduled end of the current lockdown on September 13.

"I think we'll see masks for the next month in one form or another," he said. "It may not be all settings at all times."

The draft document obtained by the Herald Sun did not mention masks.

Professor Sutton also said the Melbourne curfew could also be continued.

"It'll be a consideration to continue (curfew)," he said.

Victoria on Wednesday announced six more deaths from COVID-19 and 90 new infections.

Mr Andrews said daily case numbers were still too high despite Victoria's seven-day new case average falling below 100 for the first time since early July.

Victoria's lower house will rubber-stamp a six-month extension to state of emergency powers on Thursday after the bill narrowly passed through the upper house in a marathon sitting.

The state government also got the green light to extended a state of disaster, bringing it into line with the state of emergency.

The disaster declaration allows the government to enforce the nightly curfew and a ban on residents travelling more than five kilometres from their homes.

Mr Andrews warned people not to read too much into the extension.

"That doesn't necessarily mean that either the state of emergency or the state of disaster will automatically come off on the 13th," he said.

Victoria's death toll from the virus is 576 and the national figure is 663.