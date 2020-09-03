National

Vic curfew could end September 28: report

By AAP Newswire

An empty Degraves Street in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

The Victorian government could lift a nightly curfew on Melbourne at the end of this month, according to a leaked draft of a purported two-stage plan to ease the state out of its coronavirus lockdown.

The document, published on Thursday by the Herald Sun, signals that from September 14, a range of small concessions could be made for metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

These include allowing libraries to open and expanding the time for exercise outside the home to two hours a day, from one hour now.

Two people or a household will be able to meet outdoors for social interaction and single persons or single-parent households will be allowed to have a visitor to their home.

Then, from September 28, the current 8pm to 5am curfew in Melbourne could be lifted and the phased return of primary and secondary students to schools begin, according to the draft.

Up to five people, including children, from up to two households will be allowed to meet outdoors for social interaction, the Herald Sun cited the draft as saying.

Permits will no longer be required for childcare and in-home childminding.

Outdoor personal training will be allowed for up to two people per trainer and outdoor pools will open for exercise for up to 20 people at a time.

Premier Daniel Andrews is preparing to announce the government's plan for a pathway out of the current lockdown on Sunday, when he releases separate roadmaps for Melbourne and regional Victoria which are under stage four and stage three restrictions, respectively.

He's also expected to include detail on what will happen to the retail and hospitality sectors in Melbourne, which have been shut down for weeks.

Federal Treasurer and Victorian MP Josh Frydenberg on Thursday played down the contents of the leaked document, saying "I will wait for the final plan from the premier on Sunday".

On Wednesday, Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned the need for mandatory mask-wearing could remain in Melbourne and regional Victoria beyond the scheduled end of the current lockdown on September 13.

"I think we'll see masks for the next month in one form or another," he said. "It may not be all settings at all times."

The draft document obtained by the Herald Sun did not mention masks.

Professor Sutton also said the Melbourne curfew could also be continued.

"It'll be a consideration to continue (curfew)," he said.

Victoria on Wednesday announced six more deaths from COVID-19 and 90 new infections.

Mr Andrews said daily case numbers were still too high despite Victoria's seven-day new case average falling below 100 for the first time since early July.

Victoria's lower house will rubber-stamp a six-month extension to state of emergency powers on Thursday after the bill narrowly passed through the upper house in a marathon sitting.

The state government also got the green light to extended a state of disaster, bringing it into line with the state of emergency.

The disaster declaration allows the government to enforce the nightly curfew and a ban on residents travelling more than five kilometres from their homes.

Mr Andrews warned people not to read too much into the extension.

"That doesn't necessarily mean that either the state of emergency or the state of disaster will automatically come off on the 13th," he said.

Victoria's death toll from the virus is 576 and the national figure is 663.

Latest articles

News

Kialla’s youngest card maker celebrates Father’s Day

For Phoebe Wilson, designing and making cards was something fun she could do on her good days while she was undergoing chemotherapy. Now in remission, she is selling Father’s Day cards through her business.

Jessica Ball
News

Tatura singer’s musical mood from lockdown

Tatura-based singer-songwriter Beth Caldow launched a new single this week after months of writing and recording during COVID-19 lockdown. Beth described her song Slow Burn as a song of acceptance after confusion and conflict. “It explores the...

John Lewis
News

Maculata Place to undergo fourth round of testing, remain in isolation

The home has been linked to a recent coronavirus outbreak that included two Shepparton Villages staff members and one resident, as well as 14 close contacts not connected with the organisation

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire