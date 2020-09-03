Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Daniel Andrews knows he's about to make what could be the biggest call of his political life, and there is no margin for error.

While work continues on the plans for bringing Victoria out of its coronavirus lockdown, the premier has to decide when to pull the trigger.

On Sunday, Mr Andrews will announce separate "roadmaps" for how Melbourne will come out of its stage-four lockdown, and the way out of the stage-three rules for regional Victoria.

But there is no confirmation yet that any restrictions will be eased on September 13.

"These are some of the most difficult decisions that I've ever made in 20 years in public life ... these are really challenging decisions to make because the tolerance for getting it wrong is incredibly low," he said on Thursday.

"I will not do this faster than the science tells me to because there's too much at stake.

"And that's not to say that being in lockdown doesn't have its own cost, doesn't have its own sense of pain and challenge. I get that. I understand that. None of these decisions are made lightly."

Potentially complicating the premier's decision is that Victoria is showing signs case numbers are spiking.

There were 113 new cases on Thursday - the first time since Sunday that the daily tally has been above 100 - after 90 on Wednesday and 70 the day before.

Victoria also 15 more deaths, but nine of them had happened in aged care before the last 24 hours, with the fatalities taking the state toll to 591 and the national figure to 678.

On Thursday, the premier dismissed a leaked document detailing the roadmap plans, including a proposal that Melbourne's 8pm-5am curfew could be extended by a further fortnight.

He said the document published in the Herald Sun was out of date, while Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng called it "a working draft from some time ago."

Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief Paul Guerra said the leaked draft looked nothing like the one business and industry groups had been working on with the government.

Federal Treasurer and Victorian MP Josh Frydenberg also played down the leak, saying, "I will wait for the final plan from the premier on Sunday".

Meanwhile, Mr Guerra said the state needed certainty as soon as possible about how it will emerge from its second wave.

"Victoria needs a plan for the future, not a plan to stay locked down," he said.

"Until a vaccine is available, we have to learn to live with this virus, keep people safe, and allow our economy to recover quickly."

Mr Andrews has also rejected a letter published the day before by a group of Victorian medical professionals, calling on the state government to end the lockdown by mid-September.

"They essentially tried to make the case that the death numbers are quite low, therefore we should open up," he said.

"I respectfully have to find fault with that logic - the notion that a death rate while you're locked down can be assumed to continue with some stability once you open, I just don't think that makes a lot of sense.

There are 361 Victorians currently in hospital with coronavirus, including 20 in intensive care.