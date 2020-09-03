NSW records 12 new cases, clusters grow

NSW has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 as clusters associated with a Sydney CBD gym and a pair of schools in the city's west grow to 52 and 12 respectively.

NSW Health's Jeremy McAnulty said the 12 cases detected in the 24 hours to 8pm to Wednesday came from almost 30,000 tests.

Three were from an unknown source - a person in central western Parkes and two members of a southwestern Sydney family - while a fourth case was a close contact of an earlier infection without a known source.

The cluster associated with the City Tattersalls gym has grown by three to 52, while the cluster linked to St Pauls Catholic College in Greystanes and the nearby Girraween Public School has grown to 12. Both schools have been cleaned and reopened on Thursday.

NSW Health has also issued an alert for a church service at Life in the Spirit Ministry in Prestons, with anyone who attended on August 30 required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The new cases come after the state's Rail, Tram and Bus Union called for the appointment of marshals on public transport to enforce COVID-safe regulations.

After the emergence of coronavirus cases on Sydney buses, the union is calling on the government to hire COVID marshals to enforce physical distancing regulations on trains, buses and trams and ensure all commuters wear masks.

"The state government has introduced a raft of measures for public transport without the means to enforce them," RTBU NSW Secretary Alex Claassens said in a statement.

The NSW government has strongly advised commuters to wear masks but Premier Gladys Berejiklian has resisted pressure to mandate the measure.