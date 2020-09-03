NSW premier takes aim at Qld over border

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has called on her northern counterpart to show humanity and compassion as the pair continue to trade barbs over Queensland's controversial border closure.

Ms Berejiklian says she has been trying to have positive conversations with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk about the issue, but has not been consulted in any decisions.

"Can I be absolutely frank, she has made a decision and isn't willing to talk about that decision and is refusing to budge," Ms Berejiklian told 2GB radio station.

"It's not through want of trying."

The two leaders are at loggerheads over the closure of Queensland's border, which means anyone coming from New South Wales must pay to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days unless they have a valid exemption.

The restrictions came under renewed fire last week, after a Ballina woman pregnant with twins lost one of the babies after flying to Sydney for their birth.

The mother was told by northern NSW health officials she would have to go into 14-day hotel quarantine under Queensland's COVID-19 border rules.

"This is a time where we have to think about humanity and compassion first," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Wednesday.

"Given the lack of risk to Queensland, I would hope there would be a way through to at least deal with these basic issues of common sense."

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says lives are being put at risk by Ms Palaszczuk's refusal to budge on the issue.

He urged the premier to be more pragmatic and compassionate, saying she's wrong for thinking Queensland hospitals are only for Queenslanders and NSW hospitals are only for NSW residents.

He noted that normally a quarter of all patients who use Tweed Hospital in northern NSW are Queenslanders.

"The Queensland premier and the Queensland government need to realise people's lives are being put at risk by the decisions the premier is making in Queensland," he told reporters.

"We have towns on the borders that are now devoid of doctors resulting from a lack of preparedness by Annastacia Palaszczuk to be more flexible."

It comes as NSW recorded 17 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday including one in hotel quarantine, 15 linked to known clusters and one where the source is unknown.

Of the new cases, eight are linked to the Sydney CBD cluster associated with the City Tattersalls gym, bringing the total number of cases in that cluster to 49.

Six of the new cases are linked to St Paul's Catholic College in Greystanes including one student at Girraween Public School.