National

NSW premier takes aim at Qld over border

By AAP Newswire

COAG MEETING ADELAIDE - AAP

1 of 1

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has called on her northern counterpart to show humanity and compassion as the pair continue to trade barbs over Queensland's controversial border closure.

Ms Berejiklian says she has been trying to have positive conversations with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk about the issue, but has not been consulted in any decisions.

"Can I be absolutely frank, she has made a decision and isn't willing to talk about that decision and is refusing to budge," Ms Berejiklian told 2GB radio station.

"It's not through want of trying."

The two leaders are at loggerheads over the closure of Queensland's border, which means anyone coming from New South Wales must pay to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days unless they have a valid exemption.

The restrictions came under renewed fire last week, after a Ballina woman pregnant with twins lost one of the babies after flying to Sydney for their birth.

The mother was told by northern NSW health officials she would have to go into 14-day hotel quarantine under Queensland's COVID-19 border rules.

"This is a time where we have to think about humanity and compassion first," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Wednesday.

"Given the lack of risk to Queensland, I would hope there would be a way through to at least deal with these basic issues of common sense."

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says lives are being put at risk by Ms Palaszczuk's refusal to budge on the issue.

He urged the premier to be more pragmatic and compassionate, saying she's wrong for thinking Queensland hospitals are only for Queenslanders and NSW hospitals are only for NSW residents.

He noted that normally a quarter of all patients who use Tweed Hospital in northern NSW are Queenslanders.

"The Queensland premier and the Queensland government need to realise people's lives are being put at risk by the decisions the premier is making in Queensland," he told reporters.

"We have towns on the borders that are now devoid of doctors resulting from a lack of preparedness by Annastacia Palaszczuk to be more flexible."

It comes as NSW recorded 17 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday including one in hotel quarantine, 15 linked to known clusters and one where the source is unknown.

Of the new cases, eight are linked to the Sydney CBD cluster associated with the City Tattersalls gym, bringing the total number of cases in that cluster to 49.

Six of the new cases are linked to St Paul's Catholic College in Greystanes including one student at Girraween Public School.

Latest articles

World

French Charlie Hebdo attack trial starts

Alleged accomplices of the gunmen who attacked the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015 have gone on trial in Paris.

AAP Newswire
World

Navalny poisoned with Novichok: Germany

A toxicology test on Alexei Navalny has found “unequivocal” evidence of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group, the German government says.

AAP Newswire
World

UK, EU negotiators have useful review: UK

The UK and the EU still have “major difficulties” to overcome to make progress in Brexit talks, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire