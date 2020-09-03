NT seats still close after poll recount

National

The Country Liberal Party has a six-vote lead in the Northern Territory electorate of Namatjira following a recount of ballots cast at Top End polling booths.

The seat was one of six subject to a recount on Wednesday because the two-party preferred margin had come down to less than 100 votes following the August 22 poll.

The rural electorate, covering part of Alice Springs, is within the grasp of the CLP's Bill Yan, who has six more votes than Labor's Sheralee Taylor.

A recount was completed in the seat of Araluen, where Territory Alliance's lead over the CLP slipped from 22 votes to 17.

In the Arnhem electorate, Labor's lead over independent Ian Gumbula dropped by seven votes to 89.

Labor extended its lead over the CLP from 15 to 20 in Barkly, and increased its margin over the CLP in Blain where it now leads by 15 votes.

It's a more comfortable separation in Daly where the CLP has a lead of 87 over Labor following the recount.

The deadline for postal votes is Friday and the poll will be officially declared on Monday.

Incumbent Labor chief minister Michael Gunner has claimed victory in the election, confident of being able to reach majority government in the 25-seat parliament.

