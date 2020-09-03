National

Family Court bomber to die in jail

By AAP Newswire

Pearl Watson (file image) - AAP



Sydney's Family Court bomber Leonard Warwick will die in jail after being sentenced to three life terms for murdering a judge, a judge's wife and a church-goer.

The 73-year-old was found guilty in the NSW Supreme Court in July of 20 offences relating to six Sydney events between February 1980 and July 1985.

They included the shooting murder of Justice David Opas and the bomb-related murders of Pearl Watson, wife of Justice Raymond Watson, and Graham Wykes, who died in an explosion at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall.

Justice Peter Garling, who heard the long-running trial without a jury, on Thursday imposed three life sentences on the former firefighter, finding the criminality involved was of the highest level for each murder.

