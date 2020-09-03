National

Banned nurse ‘lacked moral compass’: NCAT

By AAP Newswire

A former nurse has been condemned for "a complete lack of a moral compass" after using doctors' login details to forge scripts for addictive prescription drugs for her and another person.

Kristee Lee Laws will remain disqualified from re-registering as a nurse until mid-2022 after the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal detailed her "calculated, repeated and dangerous" conduct in a regional NSW medical practice.

On 35 occasions over four months in 2018, Laws used the usernames and passwords of two general practitioners at the clinic to access her medical records and those of a person known to her, the tribunal found.

At times, she created and forged scripts for analgesics including the opioid oxycodone - deemed a schedule 8 drug due to its addictive nature.

Laws also prescribed herself schedule 4 drugs tramadol, pregabalin known by brand name Lyrica, and diazepam, also known as Valium.

NCAT also found she accessed the records of a third person and wrote them a medical certificate in the name of a clinic doctor.

"Her conduct was deliberate and systematic," the tribunal said this week.

"It shows a complete lack of moral compass and represents a significant departure from the standards that are expected of nurses. It was improper and unethical."

When confronted with the claims by a state health regulator, Ms Laws made some admissions but claimed she'd printed scripts for herself just once and erroneously.

She said she didn't regard herself as a "prescription shopper" despite evidence to the contrary.

After reviewing Ms Laws' medical records, a psychiatrist told the tribunal the former nurse's back problems had been poorly managed over the years and caused her chronic pain.

She'd become dependent on analgesic medications and had mood issues that may indicate more serious mental health issues.

As it disqualified Ms Laws for two years, NCAT said it would have cancelled her registration had it not lapsed in July 2019.

Multiple attempts were made to contact Ms Laws for comment.

