Qld premier rejects AFL final virus fears

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has rejected claims the AFL grand final could lead to a further spread of COVID-19 in the southeast of the state.

Brisbane's Gabba was awarded hosting rights on Wednesday for the showpiece event on October 24 over Perth's Optus Stadium and the Adelaide Oval.

Ms Palaszczuk shrugged off suggestions the Brisbane Cricket Ground would be packed with spectators causing a "significant spread" of the virus through the community.

"It's contained," she said, referring to two recent clusters linked to various Queensland Corrective Services facilities in southwest Brisbane.

The premier said the AFL's decision to award the hosting rights to Brisbane was an endorsement of her government's response to the coronavirus crisis.

"This is a historic day - it's a historic day for the AFL, it's a historic day for Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said

A crowd of 30,000 is expected to attend the grand final.

