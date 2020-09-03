National

Another COVID-19 case in Qld aged care

By AAP Newswire

Queensland's chief health officer is confident the state has control of its COVID-19 outbreak despite a new infection at an aged care facility overnight.

A staff member at Carinity's Karinya Place aged care home, west of Brisbane, is self-isolating after testing positive.

The worker in their 30s is one of two new cases for the Sunshine State on Thursday and are linked to one another.

In a statement, Carinity said the person had not worked while suffering symptoms but have quarantined a resident and other staff members as a precaution.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young says the new cases are likely connected to a cluster in the state's southeast, centred on the Corrective Services Academy at Wacol, south of Brisbane.

The lack of community cases cases is good news, Dr Young told reporters.

"We're starting to see two weeks into this cluster that we've got control."

More than 14,000 tests have been conducted in 24 hours to 9am with the number of active cases at 30.

Dr Young said there is still a long way to go but praised the actions of health authorities and the community for reducing infections to just a few a day.

It's a sign the state is ready to safely handle a large event like the AFL Grand Final, she said.

Brisbane's Gabba was on Wednesday awarded hosting rights for the showpiece event on October 24 over Perth's Optus Stadium and the Adelaide Oval.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk shrugged off suggestions the Brisbane Cricket Ground would be packed with spectators causing a significant spread of the virus through the community.

A crowd of 30,000 is expected to attend the grand final.

Meanwhile, a pop-up virus testing facility has been placed at Airlie Beach in Mackay after analysis of sewerage at the popular tourist spot suggested there may have been a virus case in the area.

