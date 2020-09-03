National

Terror probe after Sydney police attack

By AAP Newswire

Counter terrorism police are investigating a man charged with attempted murder after a policeman was slashed with a knife and two other officers were injured in Sydney's CBD.

Police were contacted after a food delivery rider was allegedly harassed by a man on George Street about 12.20am on Wednesday.

Police say one officer was slashed across his head and shoulder after a man pulled out a knife when they approached him as he was walking along York Street near Market Street .

Another officer was slashed on the hand and a third officer was bitten on the arm.

The 32-year-old man was disarmed and arrested, before being taken to St Vincent's Hospital for assessment.

Detectives and the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team have conducted a search warrant at a hostel on York Street and seized a number of items.

The Lakemba man faces multiple charges including grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

He is expected to face court on Thursday.

The injured officers were taken to St Vincent's Hospital, where a 40-year-old male senior constable was treated for a laceration to the left side of his head and a cut to his left shoulder.

A 39-year-old male acting sergeant was treated for a cut to his finger and a knee injury, while a 20-year-old male probationary constable was treated for a bite to his tricep.

