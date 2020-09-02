National

Tas virus outbreak left nurses in dark

By AAP Newswire

Nurses at the front line of a deadly coronavirus outbreak in northwest Tasmania were forced to call a public hotline for advice about how to use protective equipment, a union claims.

More than half of the island's 228 cases and 11 of its 13 deaths are blamed on the cluster which began spreading through patients and staff at two hospitals in April.

During the Easter long weekend at the peak of the outbreak, some personal protective equipment was locked in an office, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) says.

The union has made a submission to an independent inquiry set up by the state government.

Nurses widely reported that planning for the pandemic was inadequate, inconsistent and not well communicated, the report says.

"In the absence of advice from senior management at the local level, members contacted the public health hotline out of desperation for advice with regard to infection control procedures, testing and also use of PPE and isolating of patients," the report adds.

"Unfortunately they report receiving different information each time they called."

The outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital forced the facility and its private counterpart to close, with hundreds of staff put into quarantine.

Patients were transferred to the nearby Mersey Community Hospital where nurses had troubles accessing appropriate PPE.

"(PPE was) locked in an office with no access due to it being the Easter long weekend," the report says.

The report also notes there were "missed opportunities" to test staff during the outbreak's early stages.

"It is important we do not dwell on the past, but learn from the challenges," ANMF state secretary Emily Shepherd said.

The review is expected to deliver findings and recommendations by the end of October.

An earlier inquiry found the outbreak was most likely started by returning Ruby Princess passengers and hospital staff had inadvertently worked while infected.

Tasmania on Tuesday night regained its coronavirus-free status after a man in hospital recovered.

He tested positive on August 11 while in the North West Regional Hospital after returning from Melbourne where he received medical treatment.

Tasmania has recorded just two cases in more than three months and had a four-week stretch of being COVID-19 free across June and July.

The state's borders will stay shut until at least December because of the risks posed by outbreaks on the mainland.

