Privilege not a ‘blanket shield’: Marshall

South Australian MPs should not use parliamentary privilege as a "blanket shield" to avoid scrutiny by the state's corruption watchdog, Premier Steven Marshall says.

Mr Marshall says he respects the "centuries-old" tradition of privilege for MPs, but says they shouldn't use it to block or slow down an investigation into possible corruption or maladministration.

"While I respect parliamentary privilege it cannot be used as a blanket shield for delaying or impeding an inquiry," the premier said on Wednesday.

His comments came after outgoing Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Bruce Lander revealed that his inquiry into a controversial state parliamentary allowance was being hampered by claims that material he'd requested might be protected by parliamentary privilege.

The matter is expected to be dealt with when parliament resumes next week after repeated calls by the Labor opposition for the premier to order all his MPs to comply.

Mr Lander, who completed his term at the end of August, began looking into the country members accommodation allowance in July.

The allowance is paid to country MPs when they need to stay in Adelaide for parliamentary and other business.

Errors made in some claims by MPs resulted in two ministers, Stephan Knoll and Tim Whetstone, quitting state cabinet and repaying money.

Before he left office, Mr Lander said he had asked MPs and their staff for information relating to allowance claims but some had declined to provide the material.

"Those members and their staff have asked me to delay my request for documents and information until parliament has determined whether or not a claim for parliamentary privilege is to be made," he said at the time.

"I do not think that the documents or information sought would be protected by parliamentary privilege. However, the privilege is that of parliament."

Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas said he had instructed all his MPs who claimed the allowance to comply with the request for information and urged the premier to do the same.

Before his statement on Wednesday, Mr Marshall said he expected all MPs to comply with the laws in relation to the ICAC act.

"There are laws in relation to this and they must be followed," the premier said.

