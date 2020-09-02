National

Police attacked with knife in Sydney’s CBD

By AAP Newswire

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a policeman was slashed on the head and shoulder with a knife and two other officers were injured in Sydney's CBD.

Officers were contacted after a food delivery rider was allegedly harassed by a man on George Street about 12.20am on Wednesday.

Police say one officer was slashed across his head and shoulder after a man pulled out a knife when they approached him as he was walking along York Street near Market Street .

Another officer was slashed on the hand and a third officer was bitten on the arm.

The man was disarmed and arrested, before being taken to St Vincent's Hospital for assessment.

The injured officers were also taken to St Vincent's Hospital, where a 40-year-old male senior constable was treated for a laceration to the left side of his head and a cut to his left shoulder.

A 39-year-old male acting sergeant was treated for a cut to his finger and a knee injury, while a 20-year-old male probationary constable was treated for a bite to his tricep.

A 32-year-old Lakemba man faces multiple charges including grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

Detectives and the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team conducted a search warrant at a hostel on York Street and seized a number of items.

The man will face court on Thursday.

