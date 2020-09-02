National

Audits of home aged care providers lagging

By AAP Newswire

Elderly man holds cane. - AAP

1 of 1

Audits of home aged care providers have declined due to low staffing despite the regulator receiving millions in funding to boost monitoring, a royal commission has heard.

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission also noted an increase in checks on residential aged care facilities had contributed to its drop in assessments.

ACQSC head Janet Anderson said retention of assessors was "a challenge" but the regulator was getting better at recruitment.

"We are now working harder than ever to ensure ... we have sufficient staff to do the job we have to do," she told the aged care royal commission on Wednesday.

The commission heard the regulator had conducted 181 quality reviews in the last quarter of 2018/19.

Counsel assisting the commission, Peter Gray QC, said there was a "sharp decline" in the first quarter of 2019/20, when 24 quality reviews were undertaken.

"That pattern continues over the next two quarters," he added.

In documents lodged with the commission, the regulator said the level of home provider audits fell partly because residential aged care facilities required "more active monitoring".

There was also a high turnover of auditors and the retirements of several experienced assessors.

ACQSC received $6.5 million in the 2019/20 federal budget for the development and implementation of a home care compliance framework.

Of that, some $4.2 million was to increase its workforce to enable more monitoring of home care services.

Ms Anderson told the commission some aspects of the plan were running a little more slowly than anticipated.

The aged care royal commission has this week examined the quality of home care services for Australia's elderly people.

Mr Gray said providing home care should be an urgent priority for the Commonwealth and it would cost the government less than residential aged care on average.

He said the coronavirus pandemic will likely reinforce people's preference to be cared for in their home.

Nearly 19 per cent of people aged 80 or over in Australia are in residential care facilities, the highest proportion of any OECD nation, Mr Gray said.

Latest articles

News

New active case of COVID-19 in Moira Shire

The Moira Shire has recorded an active case of COVID-19 according to the Department of Health and Human Services. It is the only active case in the shire and brings the total number of cases ever recorded in the region to 12.

Jessica Ball
News

Elderly victim extremely scared following violent Shepparton assault and robbery

A 75-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Shepparton on Saturday is said to be extremely scared for his safety, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino
News

New medic on COVID-19 frontline in Shepparton

Australian Army medic Private Justin Banks joined the Australian Defence Force to make a difference. What he didn’t realise was just how quickly that would occur.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire