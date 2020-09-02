National

Australia accuses Facebook of news ‘bluff’

By AAP Newswire

A phone displaying the Facebook app (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Australia has accused Facebook of a heavy-handed bluff after the social media giant threatened to ban news from its platforms.

Facebook has warned that if the federal government pushes ahead with plans to make it and Google pay Australian media companies for their stories, it will block news altogether.

Attorney-General Christian Porter is not impressed.

"We're not playing poker here," Mr Porter told 6PR radio on Wednesday.

"We're not in an environment where we're ever going to be persuaded by heavy-handed predictions or bluffs.

"It was certainly a bullish statement and it was very heavy-handed, and it just is totally unpersuasive to the government."

The government intends to introduce a code of conduct that will make Facebook and Google sit down with Australian news organisations to negotiate a fee for the use of their content.

Mr Porter described the proposal as fair minded and reasonable and Facebook's comments as terribly unhelpful.

Google has previously warned it could be forced to provide dramatically worse versions of Google Search and YouTube if the code is introduced.

The internet search giant also claimed it could be obliged to hand over more user data to media companies.

The competition and consumer watchdog has rubbished both claims.

Latest articles

Sport

After a long wait, golf has returned to Hill Top Golf Club

After seven weeks of pain, golfers returned to the fairways on Saturday and the sun shone to welcome them back. Officials feared some might not bother coming back, but Saturday’s field, at 103, was the biggest for years. Of course, some things...

Shepparton News
Sport

How did your team fare in the GVL’s Best Battles?

And in added appeal, seeing Rokahr and Sam Martyn face off in the same match would have been a mouth-watering proposition for fans with both players tying for the Morrison Medal at season’s end

Shepparton News
Sport

Tat Chat | Merrigum bowls

We have just returned from a very enjoyable caravan trip to Myrtleford and all participants enjoyed the great weather and the surrounding tourist venues. Some ventured as far as Corryong while most were pleased to pay a call on Bright, Harrietville...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire