Child homicide charge for Vic media figure

A Melbourne media commentator is charged with child homicide after allegedly leaving her baby alone in a bath.

Fiori Giovanni has lost a bid to ban reporting on her name in relation to the charge, after her baby was found unresponsive at Southbank on July 18.

It's alleged the 35-year-old commentator, author and keynote speaker was negligent and left the infant unsupervised in the bath, along with her two-and-a-half-year-old son.

Giovanni's lawyer Adrian Lewin appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday on her behalf.

Mr Lewin sought to suppress reporting of Giovanni's name, citing her public profile.

"It's an emotive charge. It will arouse a lot of views, a lot of emotions," he said.

Giovanni, a refugee from the African nation of Eritrea, has written about her experiences as a child soldier.

She went on to seek asylum in Europe before settling in Australia.

She previously received hate mail for opinion articles for News Corp's Herald Sun about racial stereotyping, Mr Lewin said.

The lawyer added Giovanni feared for her safety if her name was linked to the allegation against her.

Magistrate Mia Stylianou declined to suppress Giovanni's name.

The matter due back in court for a committal mention on November 25.