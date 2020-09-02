National

Child homicide charge for Vic media figure

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Magistrates Court (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Melbourne media commentator is charged with child homicide after allegedly leaving her baby alone in a bath.

Fiori Giovanni has lost a bid to ban reporting on her name in relation to the charge, after her baby was found unresponsive at Southbank on July 18.

It's alleged the 35-year-old commentator, author and keynote speaker was negligent and left the infant unsupervised in the bath, along with her two-and-a-half-year-old son.

Giovanni's lawyer Adrian Lewin appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday on her behalf.

Mr Lewin sought to suppress reporting of Giovanni's name, citing her public profile.

"It's an emotive charge. It will arouse a lot of views, a lot of emotions," he said.

Giovanni, a refugee from the African nation of Eritrea, has written about her experiences as a child soldier.

She went on to seek asylum in Europe before settling in Australia.

She previously received hate mail for opinion articles for News Corp's Herald Sun about racial stereotyping, Mr Lewin said.

The lawyer added Giovanni feared for her safety if her name was linked to the allegation against her.

Magistrate Mia Stylianou declined to suppress Giovanni's name.

The matter due back in court for a committal mention on November 25.

Latest articles

Sport

After a long wait, golf has returned to Hill Top Golf Club

After seven weeks of pain, golfers returned to the fairways on Saturday and the sun shone to welcome them back. Officials feared some might not bother coming back, but Saturday’s field, at 103, was the biggest for years. Of course, some things...

Shepparton News
Sport

How did your team fare in the GVL’s Best Battles?

And in added appeal, seeing Rokahr and Sam Martyn face off in the same match would have been a mouth-watering proposition for fans with both players tying for the Morrison Medal at season’s end

Shepparton News
Sport

Tat Chat | Merrigum bowls

We have just returned from a very enjoyable caravan trip to Myrtleford and all participants enjoyed the great weather and the surrounding tourist venues. Some ventured as far as Corryong while most were pleased to pay a call on Bright, Harrietville...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire