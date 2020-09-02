National

Stay away Vic lockdown protesters: Shrine

By AAP Newswire

Victoria's Shrine of Remembrance has a blunt message for anti-lockdown protesters: go away.

The war memorial, a prominent landmark near the Melbourne CBD, was named as the hub for a "Freedom Day" rally on Saturday, with protesters keen to rebel against the city's stage-four lockdown rules.

But officials from the shrine, built to honour the men and woman who fought and died in the First World War, are telling the group to steer clear of the "sacred" site.

"Under no circumstances, ever, should the shrine be a place of protest," a statement on Wednesday said.

"If any individuals or groups choose to express their political views, positions or ideological theories in the grounds of the shrine at any time, they are completely disrespecting the sanctity of this time-honoured space, those men and women of the Australian Defence Force who have lost their lives, and all Victorian veterans."

It comes as former reality TV contestant Fanos Panayides was identified as one of the two men arrested on Tuesday on incitement charges over Saturday's planned rally.

Panayides, who appeared on the first season of Family Food Fight in 2017, was arrested along with a 28-year-old Coburg man as part of two raids.

In a Facebook post to his 27,000 followers last Friday, Panayides named the Shrine of Remembrance as the location for the "Freedom Day" rally.

"After communication with all organisers across Australia here are the official events in each state," he wrote.

"Any other date or locations or banners are selfish f***s ruinung (sic) all the hard work of all the organisers."

The 38-year-old from Epping then went on a viral rant, reacting angrily to Friday's arrest of an alleged organiser and renewing his calls for followers to attend.

"There is going to be no other day after the 5th," Panayides said.

"Stand up and be there. They ruined our businesses. They've treated us like animals. They're kicking in doors without warrants and taking people away."

He and the other man have been bailed to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on February 4.

