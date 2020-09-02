‘Chaos and screaming’ after Sydney murder

"Chaos and screaming" is what a hairdresser recalls immediately after his customer was fatally stabbed in a Sydney barbershop, a court has been told.

Zaya Amanoael was in the final stages of Alfredo Isho's haircut in January 2019 when a man wearing a motorcycle helmet entered the Bossley Park shop and stabbed Mr Isho in the chest.

"I was cleaning. I was blow-drying the hair," he told the NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday, through an interpreter.

"While I was putting the hairdryer back, I noticed someone hit (Mr Isho).

"He was sitting there and someone hit him in his chest but I didn't know what it was."

Fredon Laith Botrus, 20, denies he was the man under the helmet who plunged a knife into the seated and gowned Mr Isho.

The jury has been told the blade punctured Mr Isho's right lung and severed an artery, leading to his death later that day.

CCTV of the attack's immediate aftermath shows the motorcyclist ride away from the rear of Classico Hair Studio as Mr Isho walks out of the shopfront and makes a phone call.

The jury heard several witnesses ushered the injured man back into the shop before watching him become pale.

Botrus, who has pleaded not guilty to murder, was arrested two-and-a-half hours after the attack - with police finding the alleged getaway vehicle in the garage of the Bossley Park home he shares with his parents.

He told police he was in bed at the time of the attack.

Mr Amanoael said he thought Mr Isho's attacker used his right hand.

"It happened so quick, he came from that (back) door so I presume it was on the right side," he said.

He said he didn't see the attacker leave due to "chaos and screaming" inside the parlour.

The hairdresser said he'd earlier confronted the helmeted man, who was at the shop's back door and saying he wanted a haircut.

"I said go through the entrance door (and) I closed the screen door but I did not lock it," he said.

The attack occurred moments after Mr Amanoael returned to finish up Mr Isho's cut.

The assailant had dark, Middle Eastern-like skin under his eyes, the jury heard.

While the hairdresser couldn't recall the eye colour, Mr Amanoael agreed he told police on the day the helmeted man had black eyes.

The trial continues.