Heritage ‘reset’ under new WA draft laws

Western Australia's government will have the capacity to intervene and stop significant sites from being disturbed under long-awaited Aboriginal cultural heritage reforms.

Mining companies and other land users will also face tougher penalties of up to $10 million for unauthorised damage of sacred sites under the draft Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Bill which has been released for consultation.

It comes amid continuing fallout from Rio Tinto's destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters in WA's Pilbara region earlier this year.

In a key feature of the draft laws, the Aboriginal affairs minister will have the power to issue stop work orders when new information emerges that identifies heritage significance or establishes greater significance than first thought.

Under the previous Section 18 approvals system, which will be scrapped, there was no capacity to stop a site from being disturbed once the government had granted approvals even if new heritage information came to light.

A new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council will also be established to facilitate agreements between traditional owners and land users.

It will be chaired by an Aboriginal person and will provide advice to government on heritage issues.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt says the legislation will reset the relationship between traditional owners and land users and better align with native title laws.

"It will ensure Aboriginal people determine the importance and significance of their heritage sites and empower traditional owners to make agreements regarding the management and impact on their cultural heritage sites," he said on Wednesday.

"We have seen recently how grossly inadequate the current legislation is to protect Aboriginal heritage and the appeals by traditional owners and land users to modernise our system."

A new tiered approvals system will also be introduced, requiring land users to enter into a management plan with traditional owners if significant disturbance is expected.

The government will hold briefings with industry groups and Aboriginal stakeholders in coming weeks, with public submissions open until October 9.

The legislation is expected to be introduced to parliament before the end of the year.