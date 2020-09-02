National

Wyatt cracking down on fake Indigenous art

By AAP Newswire

An Indigenous artist works on a dot painting (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Indigenous visual artists will be better supported and knock-off works weeded out under a new federal government plan.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations have for years campaigned to restrict the sale of inauthentic Indigenous art.

A parliamentary report into the issue was presented to the government in 2018, which found 80 per cent of Indigenous souvenirs sold in Australia were not genuine.

Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt acknowledged fake art was offensive to First Nations people, diminished their economic opportunities and misled customers.

He and Arts Minister Paul Fletcher are now proposing to develop a plan to fix the problem in consultation with Indigenous artists.

"Indigenous visual art is highly sought after both in Australia and abroad for its quality, innovation and cultural richness," Mr Fletcher said on Wednesday.

"Until the start of COVID-19, art sales had been growing for almost a decade.

"But the pandemic has dramatically impacted the industry with art centres, galleries and studios closed, and art fairs and events cancelled or postponed, which only strengthens the need for a plan."

The proposed plan will build on a digital labelling trial under way and existing federal-state funding for the Indigenous Art Code.

Mr Wyatt is not ruling out legislating a ban on selling fake Indigenous art.

Analysis provided to the parliament found in the 2017/18 financial year, there were 978,000 international visitors and 715,000 overnight domestic trips that included an Indigenous tourism activity.

This included art, craft and cultural displays, visiting an Aboriginal site or community, or attending an Indigenous performance.

These visitors collectively spent $8.4 billion during their trips.

Almost 200,000 international visitors in that year purchased Indigenous art, crafts or souvenirs.

Latest articles

News

Elderly victim extremely scared following violent Shepparton assault and robbery

A 75-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Shepparton on Saturday is said to be extremely scared for his safety, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino
News

Congupna author’s new book reveals the real Hendrix

A revealing moment is contained in a conversation with Ian — who wrote the poignant 1975 folk hit “At Seventeen”

John Lewis
News

Shepparton man arrested following spate of Kyabram burglaries

A Shepparton man was arrested following a series of alleged burglaries in Kyabram. The 38-year-old man was arrested by police on August 29 following the three alleged incidents. Police allege the man broke into a local sporting club, a commercial...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire