Abuser jailed for murder, court shooting

A repeat abuser of women won't be eligible for parole until 2052 after being sentenced for the callous murder of a disability pensioner and for organising the courtroom shooting of an ex-partner.

Graham Thomas Sales, 56, pleaded guilty to murdering Ronald Penn, 54, in October 1995 and to soliciting the murder of his ex-partner in November 1995.

The former NSW Central Coast man is already serving a lengthy jail term for multiple sexual and physical abuse charges against his domestic partners and others between 1988 and his arrest in 2014.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday, Justice Peter Garling jailed him for at least eight years and six months for the murder, and at least seven years and two months for soliciting to murder.

When the terms are added onto his abuse sentences, the earliest he will be eligible for parole will be in November 2052 when he will be 88.

Sales admitted tricking Mr Penn into digging his own grave, by claiming the site contained buried money, before hitting him with a baseball bat and choking him.

His body has never been found.

Sales also admitted soliciting his younger brother, Ross Alfred Shane Sales, to murder his ex-partner in the very court where her AVO application against Sales was due to be heard.

She suffered serious injuries while the shooter was found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of mental illness and placed in psychiatric care.