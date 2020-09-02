National

New dollar coin designed to be given away

By AAP Newswire

Australians will have 25 million extra little reminders to donate to charity with the roll-out of a special one dollar coin.

The Royal Australian Mint has coined the "Donation Dollar", a green-centred version of the currency, in time for International Day of Charity on September 5.

The mint plans to produce 25 million coins, one for each Australian resident, in the next few years with three million in circulation from Wednesday.

The Community Council for Australia says one-in-five people are predicting they or their family will need charitable support in the next 12 months and the new coin is a little reminder to give.

"Every one of these coins is a chance to spark new conversations about generosity," CCA chair Tim Costello said.

"It might be a small coin, but it will circulate as a constant reminder to give, and that can make a big difference.

"We are hoping people will ask questions like who are you giving your donation dollar to, which charities do you already support, is it time to give a little more?"

A recent survey found three-in-five people would be likely to give a Donation Dollar to charity if they received one in their change.

More than 80 per cent of Australians have donated something in the past year, but 70 per cent admitted they often forgot or lacked time to do so.

The twin shocks of coronavirus pandemic on the heels of a catastrophic bushfire season triggered an upswell of generosity peaking in December.

However, a report by JBWere estimates donations will fall 18 per cent over the next two years due to the economic fallout of COVID-19.

Australia has about 57,000 charities and not-for-profits all vying for attention.

It is hoped that the Donation Dollar will prompt people to change their behaviour and donate smaller amounts more often, not just in times of crisis.

CCA chair Tim Costello said the Donation Dollar arrives at a time when many Australians needed a helping hand.

"There's no doubt in my mind this is a gift that will benefit those who are most vulnerable in our nation," he said.

