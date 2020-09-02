National

‘No defects’ found before fatal WA crash

By AAP Newswire

Australian Transport Safety Bureau logo (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

No defects were identified during a mechanical inspection of a helicopter the day before it crashed in Broome, killing a well-known West Australian pilot and a 12-year-old girl.

The finding is made in a preliminary report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau into the July 4 crash which killed prominent businessman Troy Thomas, 40, and 12-year-old Amber, whose family has requested her surname not be published.

Mr Thomas's daughter Mia and teacher's aide Maddy Down, 24, were also seriously injured.

The group had been setting off on a scenic flight on the Robinson R44 helicopter from an industrial property when it broke apart and fell to the ground.

Witnesses described hearing a bang as the helicopter reached about 55 feet (17 metres) .

Preliminary investigations revealed Mr Thomas and another pilot had reported feeling unusual vibrations through the tail rotor pedals several days earlier - a sensation Mr Thomas likened to having his feet tapped by spoons.

A report published on Wednesday reveals the helicopter was inspected the day before the crash by a maintenance engineer and no defects were found.

The dynamic balance of the tail rotor was also found to be within limits, and when a maintenance pilot started the helicopter, they could not feel any vibration.

A test flight was not undertaken because of the confined nature of the yard and concerns with securing the site.

Mr Thomas was told about the findings and instructed to conduct a check flight.

ATSB transport safety director Mike Walker said the R44 pilot's handbook advised that a change in the sound or vibration of a helicopter could indicate an impending critical failure.

"It is not clear whether the pilot experienced any vibrations through the pedals at the time of the accident flight," Dr Walker said.

"Nevertheless, the ATSB urges any R44 pilot who experiences unusual vibrations through the tail rotor pedals to land as soon as possible and follow the advice in the pilot's operating handbook."

Investigations are continuing, including further analysis of CCTV footage.

Several major components of the R44 have been taken to the ATSB's technical facilities in Canberra for further analysis.

A 3D X-ray of the tail rotor gearbox found no evidence of internal damage.

"The ATSB will continue to extensively examine and analyse the recovered components as it seeks to determine the contributing factors behind the in-flight break-up," Dr Walker said.

Latest articles

News

Elderly victim extremely scared following violent Shepparton assault and robbery

A 75-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Shepparton on Saturday is said to be extremely scared for his safety, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino
News

Congupna author’s new book reveals the real Hendrix

A revealing moment is contained in a conversation with Ian — who wrote the poignant 1975 folk hit “At Seventeen”

John Lewis
News

Shepparton man arrested following spate of Kyabram burglaries

A Shepparton man was arrested following a series of alleged burglaries in Kyabram. The 38-year-old man was arrested by police on August 29 following the three alleged incidents. Police allege the man broke into a local sporting club, a commercial...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire