Pell journos object to self-incrimination

Media lawyers are accusing prosecutors of trying to force journalists to incriminate themselves in a contempt case over stories about Cardinal George Pell.

Eleven corporations and 19 individuals are charged with contempt over news stories about the conviction of Cardinal Pell - who was later acquitted - for child sexual abuse.

Suppression orders meant reporting on his original conviction could not be reported for months, but multiple outlets published information about the conviction of a high-profile Australian.

While individuals have a right to not incriminate themselves, and a right to silence, corporations do not.

Matt Collins QC says prosecutors are trying to force companies to hand over documents which may incriminate individual reporters and editors.

Mr Collins said Victoria's Director of Public Prosecutions Kerri Judd QC wants companies compelled to hand over documents about the preparation of articles prior to publication, amendments made prior to publication and internal processes involving authors.

He said those matters weren't relevant to the corporations because they had admitted they published the stories in question.

"These are all categories ... that could only be directed at seeking to establish culpability of the relevant individual," Mr Collins told the Victorian Supreme Court on Wednesday.

He said corporations should not be compelled to give information to prosecutors in their defence if it overrode individual rights against self-incrimination.

Prosecutors must prove the case against individuals without help from the companies, he said.

Media companies and prosecutors were ordered into mediation last month, with media groups footing the bill for former Federal Court judge Ray Finkelstein QC to help them resolve their issues.

Documents shown in the Supreme Court reveal media groups are now on board with a single trial, though they noted it will involve "considerable complexities".

A trial, tentatively scheduled for November, would likely be held remotely.