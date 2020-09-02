National

Inquest into Nauru refugee death resumes

By AAP Newswire

Protesters outside the inquest into Omid Masoumali's death - AAP

1 of 1

An inquest into the death of an Iranian refugee who set himself on fire on Nauru has resumed in Brisbane more than 18 months after the hearing began.

Omid Masoumali died in April 2016 from burns injuries he inflicted in front of UN representatives after they'd met his partner.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, testified in earlier hearings that she sat down with visiting UN officials and told them of her miserable plight on Nauru.

But she became "upset and frustrated" when she believed the organisation approved of their treatment by the Australian government.

After the conversation, Mr Masoumali became angry when he saw his partner upset, Brisbane Coroners Court heard at the start of the inquest in March 2019.

The couple went back to their demountable housing before he left a short time later. When she went to find him, she saw he was on fire, she said.

The 24-year-old had poured petrol onto his clothes and lit them.

The inquest also heard refugees and asylum seekers on Nauru feeling hopeless and frustrated about their situation were told their only options were to stay on the tiny Pacific island or "go home".

Three Australian government contractors testified being aware of the general poor morale of refugees and asylum seekers ahead of Mr Masoumali's death.

The hearing resumed in Brisbane on Wednesday after COVID-19 delays, with supporters of the detainees protesting outside the court.

The inquest's terms of reference have expanded to include Mr Masoumali's mental health status.

Latest articles

News

Elderly victim extremely scared following violent Shepparton assault and robbery

A 75-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Shepparton on Saturday is said to be extremely scared for his safety, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino
News

Congupna author’s new book reveals the real Hendrix

A revealing moment is contained in a conversation with Ian — who wrote the poignant 1975 folk hit “At Seventeen”

John Lewis
News

Shepparton man arrested following spate of Kyabram burglaries

A Shepparton man was arrested following a series of alleged burglaries in Kyabram. The 38-year-old man was arrested by police on August 29 following the three alleged incidents. Police allege the man broke into a local sporting club, a commercial...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire