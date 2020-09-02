National

Thousands more Australians want to return

By AAP Newswire

Thousands more Australians stranded overseas have registered their interest to come home.

There are now about 23,000 Australians abroad who want to return, with the number growing by more than 4200 in the past two weeks.

Almost 3500 people are classified as vulnerable, with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issuing more than 400 emergency loans.

The federal government has imposed a weekly limit of 4000 incoming passengers to ease the burden on hotel quarantine.

Exemptions can be granted in exceptional circumstances.

