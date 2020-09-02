National

Future Fund makes rare negative return

By AAP Newswire

Peter Costello - AAP

1 of 1

The Future Fund suffered a rare fall in return during the 2019/20 financial year at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic, which sent the economy reeling and saw the Australian stock market fall by over a third at one stage.

The fund, set up in May 2006 to cover future superannuation liabilities of public servants, delivered a return of minus 0.9 per cent for the year.

Chair of the Future Fund Peter Costello, who set up the fund when he was federal treasurer, said the second half of the financial year was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he said the fund performed as intended through a highly volatile period, reducing the impact of market falls while looking forward to benefit as markets recover.

'The Future Fund is a long-term fund and its portfolio is designed to ride out short-term events and focus on long-term performance," Mr Costello said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The board is focused on positioning for what will be a challenging and volatile environment in the future."

The fund stands at $161 billion compared with the initial capital injection from the then Howard government of $60.5 billion.

At a 10-year return of 9.2 per cent, it is also exceeding its benchmark target of 6.1 per cent.

Latest articles

Soccer

Messi misses 2nd Barca training session

Barcelona has indicated that Lionel Messi has missed the team’s training session for the second time in a row.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Perth Glory sign Nabbout on two-year deal

The future of Perth Glory’s captain and coach remain up in the air, but the club has at least secured Socceroos attacker Andrew Nabbout on a two-year deal.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Grealish in but Rashford, Winks out

Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks have withdrawn from England’s squad for their Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark, with Jack Grealish called up.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire