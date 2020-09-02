National

Experts review Qld Bradfield water scheme

By AAP Newswire

Ross Garnaut - AAP

1 of 1

A group of experts including eminent economist Ross Garnaut will examine the merits of re-invigorating a 90-year-old Queensland water scheme.

The Bradfield inland irrigation scheme was dreamt up in the 1930s by engineer Dr John Bradfield, the man behind Sydney's Harbour Bridge.

The concept included forging a new river to divert northern floodwaters across the state to the drought-prone southwest, and a tunnel and aqueduct through the Flinders Range.

"We know that access to affordable water for irrigation can foster expanded agribusiness and jobs in regional Queensland," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement.

"Projects like this have the potential to support a new generation of farmers, landholders and regional communities if it's done in a way that is realistic and affordable."

The panel will assess if the scheme - or a modernised version like it - meets a broad range of financial, economic, environmental, social and technical checkpoints, including the impact on the Great Barrier Reef.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the premier had raised the idea with the Morrison government in October but was forging ahead with its own assessment.

Labor MP Aaron Harper, whose seat of Thuringowa played host to the announcement, said water storage projects were already being considered in northern Queensland.

"There's three business cases under way or in hand - raising Burdekin Falls Dam, Hells Gate Dam and Big Rocks Weir and Urannah Dam has been declared a coordinated project."

Mr Harper holds his seat by a slim 4.1 per cent margin. Scott Stewart, who holds the most marginal seat in the state at nearby Townsville by just 0.4 per cent, also attended Monday's announcement.

Queenslanders will go to the polls on October 31.

The panel, which also includes Queensland Farmers' Federation chief executive Dr Georgina Davis and James Cook University Professor Allan Dale will deliver their findings within 12 months.

Latest articles

Soccer

Messi misses 2nd Barca training session

Barcelona has indicated that Lionel Messi has missed the team’s training session for the second time in a row.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Perth Glory sign Nabbout on two-year deal

The future of Perth Glory’s captain and coach remain up in the air, but the club has at least secured Socceroos attacker Andrew Nabbout on a two-year deal.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Grealish in but Rashford, Winks out

Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks have withdrawn from England’s squad for their Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark, with Jack Grealish called up.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire