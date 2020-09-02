Victoria under health dictatorship: Abbott

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has accused the Victorian government of subjecting the state to a "health dictatorship" and argued Australia is living under an unsustainable era of "pandemic protectionism".

Mr Abbott overnight on Tuesday gave a speech to the Policy Exchange think-tank in London, setting out his credentials on free trade amid speculation Britain could appoint his as a trade advisor.

But the ex-Liberal MP, who was ousted as prime minister by his own party and lost his Sydney seat to an independent in the 2019 federal election, saved his most critical comments for Australia's handing of the coronavirus pandemic.

"For more than six months now in Victoria, under disaster and emergency declarations, homes can be entered, people can be detained, and the ordinary law of the land suspended," he said.

"And the premier now wants to extend this health dictatorship for at least another six months.

"As with the Spanish Flu state border closures, only worse, it's been every jurisdiction for itself, in a form of "pandemic protectionism".

Mr Abbott pointed to states such as Western Australia and South Australia, which have "virtually no corona cases" but have barred the people from other states with low case numbers to cross their borders.

"States that want to admit foreign students, because they need the money, don't want to admit Australians from another state," he said.

Mr Abbott said the restrictions in place to halt the spread of coronavirus weren't sustainable economically and governments needed to consider if "the cure was proportionate to the disease".

"It's a bad time, obviously, for anyone with the virus," he said.

"It's also a bad time for anyone who would rather not be dictated to by officials, however well-meaning, or who instinctively chafes under a policy that's clearly unsustainable yet may be kept up indefinitely in the absence of an effective vaccine."

The result was a stop-start economy and a stop-start life for citizens.

"In this climate of fear, it was hard for governments to ask: 'how much is a life worth?' because every life is precious, and every death is sad," he said.

"But that's never stopped families sometimes electing to make elderly relatives as comfortable as possible while nature takes its course.

"Likewise, people anticipating serious health problems sometimes elect not to be resuscitated."