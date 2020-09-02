Colbeck condemns Abbott over virus speech

Tony Abbott has been widely condemned for suggesting some elderly coronavirus victims should be left to die naturally, including by the aged care minister.

Embattled senator Richard Colbeck said while he had not heard Mr Abbott's comments, he did not agree.

"I would condemn the comments because that's not what I believe," he told parliament on Wednesday.

Senator Colbeck, who remains under pressure over his handling of outbreaks in aged care, said all senior citizens deserved to get the treatment they needed.

More than 460 aged care residents across Australia have died from coronavirus.

In an incendiary speech denouncing so-called health dictatorships, Mr Abbott raised the prospect of sacrificing older lives to protect the livelihoods of younger Australians.

"In this climate of fear, it was hard for governments to ask how much is a life worth, because every life is precious and every death is sad," the former prime minister said in London overnight.

"Governments have approached the pandemic like trauma doctors instead of thinking like health economists trained to pose uncomfortable questions about a level of deaths we might have to live with."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also claimed he had not seen the comments.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese delivered a swift rebuke.

"Tony Abbott was never known for his compassion. This is a new low," he told reporters in Canberra.

"To make the comments that he did, I think, will cause a great deal of hurt for Australians who read those comments, particularly the families of those who have been impacted by COVID-19."

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann distanced himself from his former Liberal Party colleague, and argued the economic cost of the virus response was definitely justified.

"The first priority was to protect people's health and save people's lives by suppressing the spread of the virus, and that was absolutely necessary," he told reporters.

"As part of that, we did have to impose significant restrictions on the economy in order to suppress the spread of the virus, and that was appropriate."

Mr Abbott was particularly scathing in his assessment of the Victorian government.

"For more than six months now in Victoria, under disaster and emergency declarations, homes can be entered, people can be detained, and the ordinary law of the land suspended," he said.

"And the premier now wants to extend this health dictatorship for at least another six months.

Mr Abbott also pointed to states such as Western Australia and South Australia, which have virtually no coronavirus cases, but have barred people from other states with low case numbers to cross their borders.

The former federal health minister said the restrictions in place to halt the virus weren't economically sustainable, and governments needed to consider if the cure was proportionate to the disease.