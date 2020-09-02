National

Colbeck condemns Abbott over virus speech

By AAP Newswire

Tony Abbott - AAP

1 of 1

Tony Abbott has been widely condemned for suggesting some elderly coronavirus victims should be left to die naturally, including by the aged care minister.

Embattled senator Richard Colbeck said while he had not heard Mr Abbott's comments, he did not agree.

"I would condemn the comments because that's not what I believe," he told parliament on Wednesday.

Senator Colbeck, who remains under pressure over his handling of outbreaks in aged care, said all senior citizens deserved to get the treatment they needed.

More than 460 aged care residents across Australia have died from coronavirus.

In an incendiary speech denouncing so-called health dictatorships, Mr Abbott raised the prospect of sacrificing older lives to protect the livelihoods of younger Australians.

"In this climate of fear, it was hard for governments to ask how much is a life worth, because every life is precious and every death is sad," the former prime minister said in London overnight.

"Governments have approached the pandemic like trauma doctors instead of thinking like health economists trained to pose uncomfortable questions about a level of deaths we might have to live with."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also claimed he had not seen the comments.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese delivered a swift rebuke.

"Tony Abbott was never known for his compassion. This is a new low," he told reporters in Canberra.

"To make the comments that he did, I think, will cause a great deal of hurt for Australians who read those comments, particularly the families of those who have been impacted by COVID-19."

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann distanced himself from his former Liberal Party colleague, and argued the economic cost of the virus response was definitely justified.

"The first priority was to protect people's health and save people's lives by suppressing the spread of the virus, and that was absolutely necessary," he told reporters.

"As part of that, we did have to impose significant restrictions on the economy in order to suppress the spread of the virus, and that was appropriate."

Mr Abbott was particularly scathing in his assessment of the Victorian government.

"For more than six months now in Victoria, under disaster and emergency declarations, homes can be entered, people can be detained, and the ordinary law of the land suspended," he said.

"And the premier now wants to extend this health dictatorship for at least another six months.

Mr Abbott also pointed to states such as Western Australia and South Australia, which have virtually no coronavirus cases, but have barred people from other states with low case numbers to cross their borders.

The former federal health minister said the restrictions in place to halt the virus weren't economically sustainable, and governments needed to consider if the cure was proportionate to the disease.

Latest articles

Sport

After a long wait, golf has returned to Hill Top Golf Club

After seven weeks of pain, golfers returned to the fairways on Saturday and the sun shone to welcome them back. Officials feared some might not bother coming back, but Saturday’s field, at 103, was the biggest for years. Of course, some things...

Shepparton News
Sport

How did your team fare in the GVL’s Best Battles?

And in added appeal, seeing Rokahr and Sam Martyn face off in the same match would have been a mouth-watering proposition for fans with both players tying for the Morrison Medal at season’s end

Shepparton News
Sport

Tat Chat | Merrigum bowls

We have just returned from a very enjoyable caravan trip to Myrtleford and all participants enjoyed the great weather and the surrounding tourist venues. Some ventured as far as Corryong while most were pleased to pay a call on Bright, Harrietville...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire