National

Sydney NYE fireworks unlikely: Barilaro

By AAP Newswire

Fireworks explode above the Sydney Harbour Bridge. - AAP

Sydney's world-class New Year's Eve fireworks are unlikely to go ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says.

Mr Barilaro said the precedent set by the cancellation of major events in regional areas, such as the Tamworth Country Music Festival, suggests large gatherings can't go ahead.

"If the regions have to lose big tourism events like this, then there is no option but to cancel the big drawcard events in Sydney and the most obvious is the New Year's Eve fireworks," Mr Barilaro told The Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday.

The Herald cited a source close to NSW Police Minister David Elliott saying there were concerns about how to deal with thousands of people converging on the harbour to see the fireworks.

