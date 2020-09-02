National

Sydney NYE fireworks too risky: Barilaro

By AAP Newswire

Fireworks explode above the Sydney Harbour Bridge. - AAP

It's far too risky to hold Sydney's world-famous New Year's Eve fireworks on the harbour in the midst of a pandemic, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says.

"How can you attract one million people to the harbour shores and do it in a safe way?", he said on Nine's Today program on Wednesday.

"Police and health experts are saying it is very difficult to police one million people on the (harbour) foreshores.

"This is the reality of the pandemic. We know it won't happen, the risk is far too high," he said.

It was better to flag the decision early before families made bookings for Christmas and new year holidays, he said.

"They will be booking restaurants, cafes, hotel, accommodation at significant cost to family budgets. If the drawcard is the fireworks and then you made a final decision to not go ahead with it, that would be the wrong thing to do," he said.

The precedent set by the cancellation of major events in regional areas, such as the Tamworth Country Music Festival, suggested large gatherings can't go ahead.

