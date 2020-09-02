National

Aust Post seeks volunteers to clear mail

By AAP Newswire

A picture of Australia Post mail boxes. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia Post workers have reportedly been asked if they can use their own cars or volunteer to work extra time to hack away at the agency's backlog of parcel deliveries.

Employees in Victoria were sent an email asking if staff with a driver's licence and car were free to pick up parcels and deliver them to customers, The Age reported on Wednesday.

An Australia Post spokesman said staff would be reimbursed for the use of their cars and anyone who volunteered their time would get time off in lieu.

A boom in online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic and virus-safe restrictions at Australia Post facilities, particularly in Victoria, is being blamed for the mail backlog.

Latest articles

Sport

Football news | State league exports, locals to head north

The 2018 Shepparton premiership winner also collected four clearances and four inside 50s in a best afield effort that continues his terrific season

Aydin Payne
Sport

Wade to return as Blues’ A grade coach

Tongala has locked down its A-grade netball coach for next year, with Paige Wade again to take the helm. The Blues announced their decision late last week to reappoint Wade, who was given the role for the cancelled 2020 Murray Netball League season...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

AFL exports | Wines, Rockliff lead Port Adelaide to big win

Two standout performances from Echuca’s Ollie Wines and Benalla’s Tom Rockliff highlighted a big weekend of action for the region’s AFL exports. Wines and Rockliff were Port Adelaide’s best players in the Power’s dominant 11.7 (73) to 7.5 (47)...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire