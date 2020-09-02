Victoria still unclear when lockdown eases

Victorians remain in the dark about when coronavirus lockdown rules will end as the government extended its state of disaster for at least 11 days.

The disaster declaration, which goes beyond a state of emergency, allows the government to enforce Melbourne's 8pm to 5am curfew and the ban on residents travelling more than five kilometres from their homes.

It is now scheduled to end on September 13, the same date Victoria's state of emergency and strict stage four lockdown are due to end.

But Premier Daniel Andrews said people shouldn't read any significance into the extention.

"That doesn't necessarily mean that either the state of emergency or the state of disaster will automatically come off on the 13th, so I don't want people to read into the alignment that those measures will all of a sudden expire on the 13th," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"We think having both of those frameworks on the same timetable is important and will serve us well when we get to announcements on the weekend about the roadmap, about what the weeks and months ahead will look like."

Mr Andrews will unveil two roadmaps on Sunday, one on how Melburnians will emerge from lockdown and the other on how stage three restrictions in regional Victoria will ease.

But authorities remain concerned about the high daily case numbers.

Victoria recorded six more deaths and 90 coronavirus cases on Wednesday - a slight spike on Tuesday's 70.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton is worried that only about half of people with virus symptoms are going to be tested.

He says Wednesday's test number of 13,912 is well below what he wants.

While the seven-day average for new cases is below 100 in Victoria for the first time since early July, the premier says the numbers remain too high.

"No contact tracing team in the world would be able to go from 90 cases a day, where 15 per cent of those are mystery cases, with 2500 active cases ... to open up and pretend you could keep a lid on that," Mr Andrews said.

"It will just explode."

It comes after a six-month extension of the state of emergency powers passed parliament just before 2am following a surprise intervention from the Greens, sparking speculation of a deal between the parties.

The legislation passed 20 votes to 19, after Greens upper house MP Samantha Ratnam returned from maternity leave to vote for the government's amended bill.

Reason Party MP Fiona Patten and Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick also voted in favour of the six-month extension.

Acting Greens Leader Ellen Sandell said Ms Ratnman voted for the bill on its merits.

"There were conditions of our support ... this was about the legislation for us," she told 3AW on Wednesday.

While the government must report to parliament every four weeks as the state of emergency continues and the legislation is specific to this pandemic, Ms Sandell was asked why there weren't tougher oversight measures in the bill.

"That is disappointing, isn't it, that they are trying to avoid that scrutiny," she said of the government.

The premier said there were "good-faith" negotiations with the crossbench after the government initially wanted a 12-month extension.

"I wouldn't skate over the fact that it's half the period and there are some additional transparency measures," Mr Andrews said.

The state of emergency allows Professor Sutton to issue public health directions such as wearing masks and forcing those who test positive to COVID-19 to self isolate.

Victoria's latest six deaths - five men in their 80s and one in his 90s - take the state toll to 576 and the national figure to 663.