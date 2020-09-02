National

Seats remain tight after NT poll recount

By AAP Newswire

Northern Territory seats subject to vote recounts - AAP

1 of 1

The frontrunners in a Northern Territory electorate remain separated by just seven votes following a recount of the Top End polling booths' ballots.

The seat of Namatjira was one of six subject to a recount on Wednesday because the two-party preferred margin had come down to less than 100 votes following the August 22 poll.

The rural electorate, covering part of Alice Springs, could be claimed by the Country Liberal Party, whose candidate Bill Yan has 1772 votes of the two-candidate preferred tally, seven more than Labor's Sheralee Taylor.

"In accordance with the Electoral Commission's recount policy, any division with a margin of less than 100 votes will be recounted," the commission said in a statement announcing the recount.

A recount was also completed in the seat of Araluen, where Territory Alliance's lead over the CLP slipped from 22 votes to 18.

In the Arnhem electorate, Labor's lead over independent Ian Gumbula dropped by seven votes to 89.

Labor extended its lead over the CLP from 15 to 22 in Barkly.

The ALP also increased the margin over the CLP in Blain, where it is now leading by 14 votes, up one.

It's a more comfortable separation in Daly where the CLP has a lead of 88 over Labor following the recount, down by one vote.

Incumbent Labor chief minister Michael Gunner has claimed victory in the election, confident of being able to reach majority government in the 25-seat parliament.

The deadline for postal votes is Friday and the poll will be officially declared on Monday.

Latest articles

Sport

After a long wait, golf has returned to Hill Top Golf Club

After seven weeks of pain, golfers returned to the fairways on Saturday and the sun shone to welcome them back. Officials feared some might not bother coming back, but Saturday’s field, at 103, was the biggest for years. Of course, some things...

Shepparton News
Sport

How did your team fare in the GVL’s Best Battles?

And in added appeal, seeing Rokahr and Sam Martyn face off in the same match would have been a mouth-watering proposition for fans with both players tying for the Morrison Medal at season’s end

Shepparton News
Sport

Tat Chat | Merrigum bowls

We have just returned from a very enjoyable caravan trip to Myrtleford and all participants enjoyed the great weather and the surrounding tourist venues. Some ventured as far as Corryong while most were pleased to pay a call on Bright, Harrietville...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire