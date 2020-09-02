Seats remain tight after NT poll recount

The frontrunners in a Northern Territory electorate remain separated by just seven votes following a recount of the Top End polling booths' ballots.

The seat of Namatjira was one of six subject to a recount on Wednesday because the two-party preferred margin had come down to less than 100 votes following the August 22 poll.

The rural electorate, covering part of Alice Springs, could be claimed by the Country Liberal Party, whose candidate Bill Yan has 1772 votes of the two-candidate preferred tally, seven more than Labor's Sheralee Taylor.

"In accordance with the Electoral Commission's recount policy, any division with a margin of less than 100 votes will be recounted," the commission said in a statement announcing the recount.

A recount was also completed in the seat of Araluen, where Territory Alliance's lead over the CLP slipped from 22 votes to 18.

In the Arnhem electorate, Labor's lead over independent Ian Gumbula dropped by seven votes to 89.

Labor extended its lead over the CLP from 15 to 22 in Barkly.

The ALP also increased the margin over the CLP in Blain, where it is now leading by 14 votes, up one.

It's a more comfortable separation in Daly where the CLP has a lead of 88 over Labor following the recount, down by one vote.

Incumbent Labor chief minister Michael Gunner has claimed victory in the election, confident of being able to reach majority government in the 25-seat parliament.

The deadline for postal votes is Friday and the poll will be officially declared on Monday.