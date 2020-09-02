Recount for close seats in NT election

Just seven votes separate the frontrunners in a Northern Territory electorate following the Top End's trip to the polling booths.

The seat of Namatjira will be one of six subject to a recount because the two-party preferred margin has come down to less than 100 votes following the August 22 poll.

The rural electorate, covering part of Alice Springs, could be claimed by the Country Liberal Party, whose candidate Bill Yan has 1772 votes of the two-candidate preferred tally, seven more than Labor's Sheralee Taylor.

"In accordance with the Electoral Commission's recount policy, any division with a margin of less than 100 votes will be recounted," the commission said in a statement, pointing to a recount starting on Wednesday.

"This involves a full recount of all first preference votes and a check of informal ballot papers."

A recount will also be undertaken for the same reason in the seat of Araluen, where Territory Alliance leads the CLP by 22 votes.

The Arnhem electorate, where Labor leads independent Ian Gumbula by 96 votes, will also be recounted.

Labor has a 15-vote lead over the CLP in Barkly and the ALP is showing a margin of 13 over the CLP in Blain. It's a more comfortable separation in Daly where the CLP has a lead of 89 over Labor.

The recounts are due to be undertaken on Wednesday.

Incumbent Labor chief minister Michael Gunner has claimed victory in the election, confident of being able to reach majority government in the 25-seat parliament.

The deadline for postal votes is Friday and the poll will be officially declared on Monday.