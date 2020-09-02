National

Recount for close seats in NT election

By AAP Newswire

Northern Territory seats subject to vote recounts - AAP

1 of 1

Just seven votes separate the frontrunners in a Northern Territory electorate following the Top End's trip to the polling booths.

The seat of Namatjira will be one of six subject to a recount because the two-party preferred margin has come down to less than 100 votes following the August 22 poll.

The rural electorate, covering part of Alice Springs, could be claimed by the Country Liberal Party, whose candidate Bill Yan has 1772 votes of the two-candidate preferred tally, seven more than Labor's Sheralee Taylor.

"In accordance with the Electoral Commission's recount policy, any division with a margin of less than 100 votes will be recounted," the commission said in a statement, pointing to a recount starting on Wednesday.

"This involves a full recount of all first preference votes and a check of informal ballot papers."

A recount will also be undertaken for the same reason in the seat of Araluen, where Territory Alliance leads the CLP by 22 votes.

The Arnhem electorate, where Labor leads independent Ian Gumbula by 96 votes, will also be recounted.

Labor has a 15-vote lead over the CLP in Barkly and the ALP is showing a margin of 13 over the CLP in Blain. It's a more comfortable separation in Daly where the CLP has a lead of 89 over Labor.

The recounts are due to be undertaken on Wednesday.

Incumbent Labor chief minister Michael Gunner has claimed victory in the election, confident of being able to reach majority government in the 25-seat parliament.

The deadline for postal votes is Friday and the poll will be officially declared on Monday.

Latest articles

National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney CBD cluster grows, 13 new NSW cases

There have been 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in NSW, including seven linked to a gym in Sydney’s CBD, with that cluster growing to 41.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld to keep borders shut for another month

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the arrest of a Victorian man with COVID-19 at Brisbane Airport vindicates her decision to keep borders closed.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire