Rolfe hearing to see shooting video

Body-worn video of the shooting of Kumanjayi Walker, described as "confronting", is expected to be played at a committal hearing for the Northern Territory police officer charged with his murder.

Prosecutor Philip Strickland SC has flagged playing the video from last year's November 9 incident during the second day of the hearing in the Alice Springs Local Court on Wednesday.

He said advance notice would allow people who did not wish to view the video to leave the court.

"It is fairly confronting," Mr Strickland said.

Constable Zachary Rolfe has been charged with the murder of the 19-year-old who was fatally shot as police tried to arrest him at his home in Yuendumu, 300 kilometres northwest of Alice Springs.

Rolfe has not yet entered a plea but previously indicated he would contest the charge.

The committal hearing will determine if the matter proceeds to the Supreme Court for trial.

In other evidence on Wednesday, Constable Rolfe's fellow members of an immediate response team sent to arrest Mr Walker are also expected to take the stand.

At the hearing on Tuesday, the court was told that the team had been briefed that Mr Walker posed a significant danger to police and had a capacity for extreme violence.

They were given details of an incident three days before when he came at other officers with an axe.

It was the result of the axe incident that the senior officer at Yuendumu, Sergeant Julie Frost, had called for extra assistance.

In her own evidence on Tuesday, Sgt Frost said before the attempted arrest she still had some hope that Mr Walker would give himself up.

There had even been plans to allow him to attend a local funeral as a "bargaining chip".

But she agreed with defence counsel that she knew he had a violent criminal history and had previously assaulted police.

After the incident with the axe, she had also gone to speak with his grandparents to tell them how serious the situation was and that he could have been killed at that time.

Rolfe is not attending the committal hearing in person but by video link from Canberra.

Mr Walker's death has been a flashpoint for anger over police treatment of Aboriginal people.

Numerous rallies have been held around Australia citing his death, including recent Black Lives Matter marches.