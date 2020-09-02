NT police video shows Walker shooting

Body-worn video of the shooting of Kumanjayi Walker, shows him struggling with two police officers who were ordering him to "drop the scissors" before shots were fired, a court has heard.

The video was played to the Alice Spring Local Court on Wednesday on the second day of the committal hearing for Constable Zachary Rolfe, who has been charged with Mr Walker's murder.

The 19-year-old was fatally shot as police tried to arrest him at his home in Yuendumu, 300 kilometres northwest of Alice Springs.

The body camera was worn by Constable Anthony Hawkings who was part of the immediate response team sent to arrest Mr Walker.

Const Hawkings was initially deployed to the rear of the house.

But when he heard some noise he moved around to the front of the building to see Const Rolfe and Constable Adam Eberl grappling with Mr Walker on the floor inside.

Both officers were urging him to "let go of the scissors" or "drop the scissors", Const Hawkings said.

He told the court that he noticed the wanted man was holding something tight in one hand and that a gun was being held close to Mr Walker.

"I think in my statement, from my recollection, it was - I may have mentioned point-blank or touching, but it was the angle that I was looking at," he said.

"I couldn't give you a distance of the end of the barrel versus the point of contact of skin."

Const Hawkings said Mr Walker "absolutely" continued to resist even after the second and third shots were fired.

"After those shots were fired, it might have been some seconds after, the three of us had still mentioned 'let go of the scissors' or 'drop the scissors', to that effect," he told the court.

In other questions, Const Hawkings was asked about police training which he said dictated that officers draw their guns if an offender produced an edged weapon such as a knife or scissors.

"If somebody is coming at you and you can't retreat or you're in a situation where you can't, you're obviously going to draw your firearm if you fear death, serious bodily harm to yourself or to others," he said.

"Just because you draw a firearm doesn't mean you have to discharge that firearm.

"As I say, it all depends on the actions of the person that you're challenging."

Rolfe has not yet entered a plea to the murder charge but previously indicated he would contest the allegations.

The committal hearing will determine if the matter proceeds to the Supreme Court for trial.

Rolfe is not attending the committal hearing in person but by video link from Canberra.

Mr Walker's death has been a flashpoint for anger over police treatment of Aboriginal people.

Numerous rallies have been held around Australia citing his death, including recent Black Lives Matter marches.