Treasurer laments heartbreaking recession

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has lamented the heartbreaking stories of Australians' hardship behind the country's confirmed coronavirus recession.

The economy shrank seven per cent in the June quarter, the largest fall on record.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday confirmed the nation was in its first recession for 30 years, with the economy shrinking 6.3 per cent in the year to June.

"Behind these stories and these numbers are heartbreaking stories of hardship being felt by everyday Australians as they go about their daily lives," Mr Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.

"Today we are reporting these numbers, but today everyday Australians are living them."

Two consecutive quarters of contraction in June and March, when gross domestic product fell 0.3 per cent, put Australian into technical recession.

Mr Frydenberg said the country's record run of 28 years of consecutive economic growth had officially come to an end.

"The cause: a once-in-a-century pandemic, the effect of a COVID-19-induced recession," he said.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said it was a dark day for Australia.

"This Morrison-Frydenberg recession is deep and it's devastating for millions of Australians and their families," he told reporters in Canberra.

"We're in the teeth now of a full blown jobs crisis but the Morrison government still doesn't have a jobs plan to respond to it."

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott said the figures showed the monumental recovery task ahead.

"We need a recovery plan that is driven by the private sector, focused on job creation and getting investment going again - and we don't have any time to waste," she said.

Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O'Neil said the government attacked Victoria for not producing a road map out of lockdown while lacking a comprehensive jobs plan.

"These are the worst economic figures ever recorded, we are in an unprecedented economic and public health crisis, and yet the Morrison government has no plan for a way out," she said.

Victoria recorded six deaths and 90 new cases on Wednesday, up slightly from the previous day.

The national death toll is now 663.