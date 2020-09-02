National

Treasurer laments heartbreaking recession

By AAP Newswire

JOSH FRYDENBERG NATIONAL ACCOUNTS PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has lamented the heartbreaking stories of Australians' hardship behind the country's confirmed coronavirus recession.

The economy shrank seven per cent in the June quarter, the largest fall on record.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday confirmed the nation was in its first recession for 30 years, with the economy shrinking 6.3 per cent in the year to June.

"Behind these stories and these numbers are heartbreaking stories of hardship being felt by everyday Australians as they go about their daily lives," Mr Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.

"Today we are reporting these numbers, but today everyday Australians are living them."

Two consecutive quarters of contraction in June and March, when gross domestic product fell 0.3 per cent, put Australian into technical recession.

Mr Frydenberg said the country's record run of 28 years of consecutive economic growth had officially come to an end.

"The cause: a once-in-a-century pandemic, the effect of a COVID-19-induced recession," he said.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said it was a dark day for Australia.

"This Morrison-Frydenberg recession is deep and it's devastating for millions of Australians and their families," he told reporters in Canberra.

"We're in the teeth now of a full blown jobs crisis but the Morrison government still doesn't have a jobs plan to respond to it."

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott said the figures showed the monumental recovery task ahead.

"We need a recovery plan that is driven by the private sector, focused on job creation and getting investment going again - and we don't have any time to waste," she said.

Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O'Neil said the government attacked Victoria for not producing a road map out of lockdown while lacking a comprehensive jobs plan.

"These are the worst economic figures ever recorded, we are in an unprecedented economic and public health crisis, and yet the Morrison government has no plan for a way out," she said.

Victoria recorded six deaths and 90 new cases on Wednesday, up slightly from the previous day.

The national death toll is now 663.

Latest articles

Golf

Leishman, Smith in PGA Tour’s finale

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are the only Australians in the field at the US PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup series finale.

AAP Newswire
Golf

WGC-HSBC Champions cancelled due to COVID

The rich WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Luck, Jones added to US Open golf field

There will be six Australians competing at this year’s US Open - the second major for 2020 - with Curtis Luck and Matt Jones the latest inclusions in the field.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire