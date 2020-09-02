National

Two Sydney schools shut after virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Two Sydney schools will remain closed on Wednesday after students tested positive to the coronavirus.

NSW recorded 13 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday including two in hotel quarantine and 11 which are locally acquired.

Seven of the locally acquired cases are linked to the Sydney CBD cluster associated with the City Tattersalls gym.

Of the other cases reported on Tuesday, one is linked to Liverpool Hospital and three new cases attended St Paul's Catholic College in Greystanes.

All year 10 students at the western Sydney school have been identified as close contacts and directed to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Parents were also called to urgently collect their kids from Girraween Public School on Tuesday afternoon after a student returned a positive virus test result.

The school and its outside-of-hours care centre will remain closed Wednesday for cleaning. All students and staff are required to isolate while contact tracing takes place.

Meanwhile, Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday announced an easing of the state's border permit system with Victoria, re-establishing a 50km border buffer zone.

The zone will be expanded from 2.5km on Friday to help border communities go about their lives as normal.

Ms Berejiklian also urged people to spend time outdoors in the fresh air as the weather warms up, as long as they maintain social distancing.

"It's a healthier environment than when you're in an enclosed space, where you're less likely to be able to socially distance and where the virus can transmit at a higher level," she said.

NSW Health is treating 73 coronavirus patients, with six in intensive care and three on ventilators.

