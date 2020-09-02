NSW, Qld leaders ‘not speaking’ on border

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she's tried her best to have a good working relationship with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk as the states remain at loggerheads over border issues.

"It's not through want of trying," Ms Berejiklian told Sydney radio 2GB on Wednesday.

"I've tried to establish a positive relationship but it's a bit difficult when decisions are made without them even telling us."

Ms Palaszczuk is adamant she won't be pushed into changing her stance on the state's hard border closure with NSW.

"I'm not going to be moved on this," she said on Wednesday.

Ms Berejikilian said there had been no communication on the issue.

"Can I be absolutely frank? She has made a decision and isn't willing to talk about that decision and is refusing to budge."

In contrast, Ms Berejiklian said she had worked co-operatively to resolve border issues with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

On Tuesday, Ms Berejiklian announced an easing of the state's border permit system with Victoria to re-establish a 50km border buffer zone from Friday.

"The three of us worked together on a very difficult decision on the Victoria-NSW border," she said.

At this stage of the pandemic, leaders should be trying to make life easier for people and talking about "what they can do rather than what they can't do".

Ms Berejiklian said she was open-minded about whether Sydney would be able to have its famous harbour fireworks display on New Year's Eve.

"We can't have the crowds we (normally do) but I'd like ... to think about things that can happen rather than things that can't and how we could do things in a COVID safe way," she said.

Meanwhile, two western Sydney schools - St Paul's Catholic College in Greystanes and Girraween Public School - will remain closed on Wednesday after students tested positive to the coronavirus.

Three St Paul's and one Girraween school students are affected.

NSW recorded 13 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday including two in hotel quarantine and 11 which are locally acquired.

Seven of the locally acquired cases are linked to the Sydney CBD cluster associated with the City Tattersalls gym.

Ms Berejiklian on Tuesday urged people to spend time outdoors in the fresh air as the weather warms up, so long as they maintain social distancing.

"It's a healthier environment than when you're in an enclosed space, where you're less likely to be able to socially distance and where the virus can transmit at a higher level," she said.

NSW Health is treating 73 coronavirus patients, with six in intensive care and three on ventilators.