‘Lives at risk’ from shut Qld-NSW border

The NSW health minister says people's lives are being put at risk by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's decision to keep the border closed between the two states.

Brad Hazzard made the comments on Wednesday after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian laid bare the poor relationship she's had with her Queensland counterpart over border closures.

Mr Hazzard urged Ms Palaszczuk to be more pragmatic and compassionate saying she's wrong for thinking Queensland hospitals are only for Queenslanders and NSW hospitals are only for NSW residents.

He noted that normally a quarter of all patients who use Tweed Hospital in northern NSW are Queenslanders.

"The Queensland premier and the Queensland government need to realise people's lives are being put at risk by the decisions the premier is making in Queensland," he told reporters.

"We have towns on the borders that are now devoid of doctors resulting from a lack of preparedness by Annastacia Palaszczuk to be more flexible."

Ms Berejiklian says there has been no communication on the issue between the premiers.

"This is a time where we have to think about humanity and compassion first," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

"Given the lack of risk to Queensland, I would hope there would be a way through to at least deal with these basic issues of common sense."

The premier also flagged she was open to Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks going ahead, but noted they will be different from what Sydneysiders are used to.

"I'd like to see it go ahead in a COVID-safe way if we can manage that," she said.

"If it does proceed it won't be like every other year with crowds everywhere."

Ms Berejiklian says the state is heading in the right direction as most cases are linked to known clusters.

"Given where we could have been, given where we are in NSW, our worst fears have not materialised but the threat is there," she said.

"I ask everyone to, rightly so, be optimistic about the future and where we are heading."

It comes as NSW recorded 17 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday including one in hotel quarantine, 15 linked to known clusters and one where the source is unknown.

Of the new cases, eight are linked to the Sydney CBD cluster associated with the City Tattersalls gym, bringing the total number of cases in that cluster to 49.

Six of the new cases are linked to St Paul's Catholic College in Greystanes including one student at Girraween Public School.

The number of cases linked to the college is now 10, with the source of that outbreak still under investigation

Both western Sydney schools remain closed.

NSW Health also advised anyone who was in the downstairs area of the Four in Hand Pub in Paddington for more than two hours between 6.30 to 10pm on August 26 to immediately get tested and self-isolate after a positive case visited.

There are 75 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health including five in intensive care and three who are ventilated.