Qld premier brushes criticism over AFL

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has brushed aside criticism from interstate political rivals about her willingness to host the AFL grand final.

The Gabba in Brisbane is set to be awarded the AFL's showpiece event over Perth's Optus Stadium and the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

The premier hasn't received a call from the AFL about hosting the grand final yet, but says she has no concerns about the event potentially spreading the virus as the league has a long-standing COVID safe plan in place.

"If we were lucky we would embrace that, it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Ms Palaszczuk said

"It would be an honour to safeguard that for one year knowing that Victoria's gone through a really, really difficult time, and our hearts go out to Victorians at the moment ... I know families are doing it tough, businesses are doing it tough, and if we were successful we would deal with that respectfully."

The premier rejected a question about whether she was proposing to "pack the Gabba" while there was a "significant spread" of the virus in southeast Queensland.

"But there isn't (a significant spread), there isn't. It's contained," she said.

"No there is not, that's not correct. That's not correct - I reject the premise of your question."

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said it's hypocritical for Queensland to close borders over concerns about COVID-19 in NSW, yet let in hundreds of AFL officials from the declared virus hotspot of Victoria.

He claims the border closure is hurting NSW residents who need healthcare in Queensland.

"This is not about just Queensland versus NSW. It is not State of Origin, it is about people," he said.

Ms Palaszczuk said NSW residents requiring specialist treatment would have a streamlined process to apply for medical exemptions by the end of this week. Under the rules NSW emergency patients are also allowed to enter Queensland.

The Queensland government will review the border closure at the end of this month.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said that since March, nearly 660,000 vehicles had been checked at the state borders and 290,000 incoming plane passengers had been screened.

He said police had handed out 2275 infringements since the pandemic began, 83 related to border crossings with 24 notices of arrest to appear.

Just two new cases were recorded in Queensland in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday with the number of active cases in an existing cluster remaining at 28.

The current outbreak in the state's southeast is centred on the Corrective Services Academy at Wacol, southwest of Brisbane.

The premier said 18,000 had been conducted in 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, more than double the 7480 in the previous 24 hours.

She also said stage four lockdowns will maintained in state prisons after a riot at the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, southwest of Brisbane, on Tuesday night.

"These measures are no different to the quarantine measures that have had to be put in place to keep everyone safe," Ms Palaszczuk said.