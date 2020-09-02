Qld focuses on testing after COVID scare

The Queensland government has returned to testing for COVID-19 cases linked to a local cluster after a former bikie arriving on the flight from Victoria sparked a virus scare.

Police are investigating whether 48-year-old Shane Bowden, a former Mongols gang member, made a false declaration upon arriving from Melbourne on Monday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski initially announced on Tuesday that Bowden appeared to have COVID-19 when he boarded the flight.

Victoria and Queensland's health departments later told AAP that he did not have the virus.

"A public health alert has not been issued for the flight the reported Victorian resident was on as new advice provided to Queensland Health is that he was not infectious while on the flight," Queensland Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bowden's case initially sparked panic among some of his 84 fellow passengers, who told various media outlets that they had spent their first full day in quarantine wondering if they were infected.

Meanwhile, authorities are conducting thousands of tests in a bid to isolate any new cases linked to a 28-case cluster centred on the Corrective Services Academy at Wacol, southwest of Brisbane.

Two new cases - a school student and a nurse - were recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 cluster has lead to a lockdown of 7000 prisoners in the state's southeast, exacerbating tensions in already tightly-packed jails.

Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin said calm had returned to Arthur Gorrie Correction Centre on Tuesday night after inmates lit several fires, damaged cells with water, broke glass and managed to get out of their cells the previous day.

"I'm really confident that we'll improve our position significantly, together with those concessions about letting prisoners out of their cell, that's a wonderful concession, about other things we're doing will reduce the temperature at the corrections centre," Mr Martin said.