National

Senate friction over uni fees overhaul

By AAP Newswire

Woman walks in University of Sydney quadrangle. - AAP

1 of 1

Budding humanities students may not need to dig deeper into their pockets, with the future of the Morrison government's fee reforms unclear.

A vote in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon showed a lack of majority support for the idea.

The proposed laws would more than double the cost of some humanities courses in a bid to encourage people to enrol in courses the government argues lead to higher employability.

Science and maths would be among the degrees made cheaper, along with psychology, agriculture, environmental sciences and health.

A Greens bid to have the bill referred to a committee for an inquiry failed in the Senate because of an even vote.

If senators vote the same way for the draft laws they would fail.

Cross bench senators Jacqui Lambie, Rex Patrick and Stirling Griff sided with the Greens and Labor, leaving the committee vote tied.

Greens education spokeswoman Mehreen Faruqi said the laws must go to an inquiry.

"Less than a week has passed since the final legislation was made public by the government," she said.

"This is a once-in-a-generation change to university fees and funding. To try to push it through without an inquiry would be autocratic and shameful."

Labor's education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek says the government is hiding from scrutiny by voting against an inquiry into the bill.

The draft legislation is being debated in the lower house.

Latest articles

Other sport

CA close to finalising rejigged schedule

The Australian Cricket Council will meet soon, following crisis talks between Cricket Australia and Seven, as stakeholders wait for an updated schedule.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

No Root in England’s T20 Australia series

Joe Root won’t be a part of England’s Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Australia starting this week.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

COVID-19 a concern at Hazlewood’s IPL team

Josh Hazlewood, who is set to play in the Indian Premier League after touring England, says COVID-19 cases in his team’s biosecurity bubble are a concern.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire