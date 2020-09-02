National

Security manager fronts Vic hotel inquiry

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

Security companies involved in Victoria's hotel quarantine program will appear before an inquiry into the botched scheme.

Greg Watson from Wilson Security will give evidence to the state's hotel quarantine inquiry on Wednesday, alongside a number of security subcontractors also involved in the program.

MSS Security, Unified Security and Wilson Security were awarded contracts by the state government in late March to oversee returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The inquiry has previously heard all three subcontracted other companies to provide guards for the program, which was designed to stop coronavirus from spreading into the community.

But 99 per cent of the state's second wave can be traced back to outbreaks at two hotels - the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza.

The Department of Health and Human Services was responsible for overseeing infection control at both hotels, while Unified Security was on duty at Rydges and MSS was at the Stamford Plaza.

The inquiry has heard multiple complaints were made about security guards at a number of hotels.

Staff at the Department of Justice, Precincts and Regions exchanged emails discussing plans to end Wilson Security's involvement in the program after several complaints.

Wilson's guards at the Pan Pacific hotel were accused of clogging toilets for three days after flushing tissues and gloves, while another Wilson guard at the Crowne Plaza slipped a note under a returned traveller's door which said: "Hey hun, add me on Snapchat".

Representatives from MSS and Unified are set to appear at the inquiry on Thursday.

