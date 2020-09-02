Inquiry probes cases in Vic hotel guards

Security guards working at Victoria's quarantine hotels may have contracted COVID-19 after carpooling and working on the same floor.

An inquiry into the program on Wednesday heard six guards caught coronavirus while working at the Rydges on Swanston hotel in May, while eight guards at the Stamford Plaza tested positive in June.

About 99 per cent of the state's second wave can be traced to return travellers who stayed at the two hotels.

United Risk Management director Mina Attalah told the inquiry he was unsure how seven of his guards contracted the virus, as no "obvious breaches" of infection control were identified.

He said one of his guards carpooled to work on June 14 with a Security Hub guard, who also tested positive to COVID-19 around the same time.

Five other guards tested positive after working on the same floor as the Security Hub guard that same day.

Security Hub director Ishu Gupta told the inquiry he only found out the first guard had tested positive to the virus after he was passed on a Facebook post of them at hospital.

Both United Risk Management and the Security Hub were subcontracted by MSS Security to work at the hotel.

Six Sterling Services Group guards, subcontracted by Unified Security, tested positive to coronavirus while working at the Rydges.

One of the guards previously told the inquiry he had to ration personal protective equipment due to a shortage.

He said he was told to hide his gloves and mask in his pockets on breaks while remaining out of sight of security cameras.

Sterling Services Group director Sam Aggarwal said there "never any issues" with PPE availability at the hotel.

He said he was surprised to learn that the guard had delivered food and worked at a warehouse after contracting COVID-19.

"We told him to stay at home. We were not aware that he's gone out and done any work," Mr Aggarwal said, adding he had paid staff wages while they quarantined.

Mr Aggarwal's statement to the inquiry details a number of complaints made about his guards including two were involved in a "scuffle" that resulted in the police being called.

Others were caught nabbing towels to use as pillows for naps in the corridors of Crown Metropol, while at the Crowne Plaza, they were clogging toilets with gloves.

At least 15 guards were sacked by the company.

The three witnesses hit back at suggestions their guards were poorly trained, noting all were required to complete an online training module on COVID-19 before starting.

"All the parties involved in hotel quarantine program were aligned to one and only one goal in ensuring that the spread of the virus is controlled and the health and safety of all Victorian's was upheld," Mr Gupta wrote in his statement.

"I am really disappointed that the first responders that provided services at the hotels have not been given the due share of credit for their efforts at the frontline and instead being blamed for the spread of the virus."

Greg Watson from Wilson Security also gave evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday.

He said just 23 complaints had been made about his staff or subcontractors over the course of the program, twenty-one during the first fortnight.

"We took pretty much a no-prisoners approach that this needs to be run very strictly and people need to comply with our instructions because this is not the kind of environment where people can have latitude," Mr Watson said.

A 19-year-old guard, subcontracted from Signal88, was sacked after he asked a female guest: "Hey would you consider having a coffee with me once this quarantine period is over?"

Two guards, also from Signal88, were sacked after not intervening as a male quarantine guest "was standing over a female nurse, yelling and being abusive".

He said Wilson had high standards, noting none of his guards tested positive to COVID-19.

The inquiry continues on Thursday.